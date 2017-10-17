PSA: Google will actually sell products in its pop-up shops opening this week

Google will be selling products at its brick-and-mortar pop-up shops starting this year, Google has confirmed to The Verge. We’ve known about these pop-up shops set to open this week since earlier this month (and Google’s site said “Shop”, so we assumed you’d be able to shop), but now we know for sure that you’ll be able to walk in and purchase some of Google’s new products.

Pop up shops aren’t a new thing for Google — quite the contrary, actually. But this is the first time that the company has actually decided to put its Made by Google products up for sale at them. Last year, for example, the pop up shops showed off all of Google’s products but Google employees redirected you to the online Google Store if you wanted to make a purchase.

The stores will be open from October 19th through December 31st, and Google confirmed that three products will be available to buy from day one: Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Google Home Mini. Other products will become available at the shops as they come out. So yeah, you might be able to get one of those heavily-backordered Pixel 2 XLs this Thursday if you’re lucky.

The NYC store will be located at 110 Fifth Ave, and the LA store will be found at 8552 Melrose Avenue. Both stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM in their respective time zones.

