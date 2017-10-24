One-tap site sign-ups/ins, Trusted Web Activity, more launched at Chrome Dev Summit 2017

At the fifth annual Chrome Dev Summit yesterday, Google announced a number of new advancements for the web and specifically its browser. The 2017 conference introduced new tools and features that sites can take advantage of, with Progressive Web Apps that blur the line between the web and native being a big focus.

Nintendo Switch

Citing authentication as one of the biggest reasons why users never return to a site, Google is working on one-tap sign-up and auto sign-in feature that can be incorporated by third-party sites.

Developers that support this sign-in library, will allow the millions of people already logged into their Google account in their browser to quickly create an account for a service and have all future sign-ins be automatic. There is also integration with Credential Management API.

Google also announced a new way to integrate web content with Android. Compared to Custom Tabs, the new Trusted Web Activity allows developers to show content from their website inside their app that doesn’t feature a toolbar.

It combines the best of native and web, such as up-to-date web content and full integration to Android activities, like payments, and other features like app shortcuts. It is launching as a preview in the Chrome developer channels and the Android support library.

To further improve how developers design their sites and service, Google is launching the Chrome User Experience Report. This database provides a library of metrics of how Chrome users across mobile and desktop devices, as well as different connectivity speeds, use popular websites.

The initial release is focusing on loading metrics, like First Paint and Effective Connection Type, from 10,000 sites. Google hopes to expand the number of available metrics in future reports.

Be sure to watch the full Opening Keynote for a good recap of existing and upcoming Chrome efforts.