9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose SoundLink Headphones $125, Ecobee 3 Lite Thermostat $198, LG 65″ 4K Smart TV $799, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones fall to $125 shipped (Reg. $200)

Get the Ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat & 2 room sensors for $198 (Reg. $250), more

LG’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs drops to $799 (Reg. up to $950)

Get your workout on with the Zipbuds Sport Earbuds for $28 (Reg. $45+)

This Onkyo 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Package is down to $199 at Amazon, today only

Best Buy releases Black Friday 2017 Gift Guide previewing upcoming deals, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

GameStop’s 2017 Holiday Book packed w/ console bundles, games and more

9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

This 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor is a perfect upgrade to your desk for $220 (Reg. $280)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50

Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode

Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75

Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, Call of Duty WWII, more