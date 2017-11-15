9to5Toys Last Call: Dell 24″ HDR Monitor $120, Hisense 50″ 4K TV $320, Jaybird X3 Headphones $100, more

Nov. 15th 2017

View Comments

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Take home the Roku Premiere Plus 4K Player with HDR for $50 (Reg. $100)

Dell’s 24-inch HDR Monitor makes the perfect addition to your desk for $120 (Reg. $230)

Upgrade to Hisense’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $320 (20% off), more

Jaybird X3 Sport Headphones are an ideal workout companion at $100 (Reg. $130)

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones $22, more

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more

Microsoft’s Black Friday 2017 ad previewed w/ $189 Xbox One + free game, much more

Samsung Black Friday 2017 ad: Smartphones, Chromebooks, Accessories and more

Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more

Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Monitor your home with this $40 Alexa-enabled 1080p security camera (Reg. $70)

Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup

BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home

NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces

