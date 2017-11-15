9to5Toys Last Call: Dell 24″ HDR Monitor $120, Hisense 50″ 4K TV $320, Jaybird X3 Headphones $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Take home the Roku Premiere Plus 4K Player with HDR for $50 (Reg. $100)

Dell’s 24-inch HDR Monitor makes the perfect addition to your desk for $120 (Reg. $230)

Upgrade to Hisense’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $320 (20% off), more

Jaybird X3 Sport Headphones are an ideal workout companion at $100 (Reg. $130)

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones $22, more

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Monitor your home with this $40 Alexa-enabled 1080p security camera (Reg. $70)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup

BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home

NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces