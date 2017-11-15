Nearly 60 Chromebooks now have Android apps enabled with more on the way

Google’s rollout of Android apps on Chrome OS has been very slow, but it’s finally starting to pick up steam and expand to more and more Chromebooks in the stable release channel. As of today, Google has flipped the switch on Android apps on nearly 60 different Chromebooks.

To be exact, Google has enabled Android apps on Chrome OS on 57 different Chromebook models in the stable release channel, meaning they’re enabled for everyone no matter how they’re using that machine. Bringing the total to 59, however, are two more Chromebooks which currently have Android apps in the beta channel, meaning they’re likely just a few weeks away from having the functionality land in stable.

This is absolutely fantastic to see, especially considering this spans multiple release years, form factors, and price points. On Google’s expansive list are newer releases like the Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Plus, but you’ve also got affordable releases like the Hisense Chromebook 11, and even some Chromeboxes and Chromebits.

Support for Android apps has been expanding a lot in the past couple of months, and as Android Police points out, some of the most recent additions include the Acer Chromebook 11 (C740), the older Dell Chromebook 13, HP Chromebook 13, Lenovo ThinkPad 13, and Samsung Chromebook 3.

The list won’t stop at 60, though. Google is still working with its various partners to bring Android apps to 43 more Chrome OS devices. Sadly, there’s no time estimate on when these machines will be updated, but if recent additions are any indication, it could arrive without much warning.

