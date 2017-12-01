Google Assistant can now walk you through finding a local repair service

Google Assistant has added a number of useful features in recent weeks. The latest is now the ability to find and contact various local services from Android, iOS, or Google Home.

Nintendo Switch

Assistant is rolling out the ability to not only contact an electrician, house cleaner, plumber, or other repair service, but also to specify the existing issue and the repair that is needed.

For example, saying “I need a plumber” will a present a list of “common issues” so that Assistant can suggest a “good fit.” After specifying, Assistant will ask you to confirm your address and then present a carousel of options to call.

These cards feature reviews with ratings, service hours, location, and some sort of verification.

In many cities the Google Assistant will suggest providers that have been prescreened by Google and companies like HomeAdvisor and Porch so you can feel confident they’re ready to take on the job. And if you’re in a city that doesn’t have any available guaranteed or screened providers, you’ll still get an answer from the Assistant with other nearby results.

This service is accessible from both Android and iOS, as well Assistant-connected smart speakers like Google Home. It is rolling out first to the U.S. over the coming weeks.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: