Google Maps for Android adds ‘Motorcycle Mode’ in India, cuts time off of car routes

Methods of transportation often change depending on where you live, and in India, motorcycles are quite prevalent. Now, Google is adding a “Motorcycle Mode” to Maps for Android to assist those users.

Motorcycles have the ability to drive through places where a car typically wouldn’t be able to fit, so Google Maps’ new mode for motorcycle riders understandably cuts off a fair amount of time versus a car route.

As pointed out in screenshots provided by Android Police, this mode cuts off a few minutes off of shorter rides, and up to an hour off of longer ones.

So far, this feature seems limited to India only, but it may expand to other areas where motorcycles are a more prevalent mode of transportation.

