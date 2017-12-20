Honor 7X will debut in Latin America in 2018

Honor’s mid-range smartphones have proven solid affordable offerings over the past couple of years and its latest collection looks very promising. Now, the Honor 7X is making its way to a new region, Latin America.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting in 2018, Honor will kick off sales of the Honor 7X in Latin American countries both online and in stores. Pricing in the United States lands at $199, but pricing in Latin America has yet to be determined.

Honor, a leading online smartphone brand geared towards digital natives, today announced its plan to expand its presence and partnerships throughout Latin America beginning in 2018. Honor devices will be available [on] store shelves beginning in 2018 throughout the region. The Honor brand promises to elevate the mobile experience for the cost-conscious yet uncompromising Internet-minded millennials looking to express their fierce individuality through unique products, while at the same time satisfying their needs in terms of quality, design and unlocked options that will work globally. Consumers in Latin America will now have access to Honor’s latest smartphones, including the Honor 7X…

As in other regions, the Honor 7X will land in Latin America with a 5.93-inch 18:9 FHD display with slim bezels all around. Powering the phone is a Kirin 659 processor, 3,340 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top. Lastly, there’s a 16MP primary camera around back which has a 2MP camera to assist with depth effects.

It’s unclear if Honor’s other recent release, the Honor V10, will also make this debut, but the company is certainly hinting at it.

Honor devices deliver the best experience across the scenarios that today’s smartphone users care most about including video streaming, gaming, social sharing and more. Latin American millennials can also look forward to the unveiling of new and exciting flagship products in the months to come.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: