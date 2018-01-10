Google Assistant’s ‘Getting around’ transportation setting now fully rolled out

Last month, Google Assistant began rolling out a “Getting around” preference to some users. This setting allows you to set a preferred transportation method for both your daily commute and travel to other locations, and is now fully rolled out.

Nintendo Switch

Heading to Assistant’s settings and “Preferences” reveals the new “Getting around” option underneath Weather and Assistant voice. Here, Google asks “How do you get to work most days?” and “How do you usually get around?” Options include Drive a car, Take public transport, Walk, and Bike.

Assistant uses the first question to determine your daily commute, while the latter is for giving directions to places other than home and work.

The preference is now fully rolled out, including to those on the latest stable and beta version of the Google app, via a server-side update this week.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: