Project Fi experiencing international service outage; Google aware of issue, but no ETA

One of the best parts of Google’s MVNO service is the flat fee for data anywhere around the world. This frequently advertised aspect is currently in the midst of a widespread outage, with Google aware of the issue but having no ETA for a possible fix.

Domestic Project Fi service, including data, text, and voice, is functioning normally within the United States. However, over the past 15 to 20 hours, Fi subscribers abroad have not been able to connect to data.

Many have contacted Google, with Project Fi support confirming the outage and providing the latter estimate (approximately 12AM UTC) for when the service disruption began. As of 8:30PM UTC / 3:30PM EST / 12:30PM PST, there is no estimated resolution time. The moderator of the subreddit further notes that “the team is aware.”

Some have discovered that enabling and disabling airplane mode on device will momentarily return data, with connectivity times ranging from 30 seconds to up to 2 minutes. Others have tried connecting manually by changing APN settings with no luck.

This appears to be an international issue, with reports of an outage in the following countries: India, Germany, Hong Kong, Argentina, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Poland, and Bahrain.

Project Fi works in over 135 countries, with “high speed data” priced at the same $10 per GB as in the U.S. SMS is unlimited and free, while voice calls are 20¢ per minute.

