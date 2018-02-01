003: Chromecast/Home Wi-Fi issues, YouTube news, Alphabet earnings | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a Google Play Services update that fixes Chromecast and Google Home related Wi-Fi issues, lots of YouTube news, including YouTube TV for Roku, YouTube for Android updates, and a wider YouTube Go rollout, and Alphabet Q4 2017 earnings.
- Google Play Services update fixes Chromecast, Google Home related Wi-Fi issues for all
- YouTube TV arrives on Roku today for select models only [Update: Now available]
- YouTube for Android updated with faster way to access watch history
- Lightweight YouTube Go gets a wider rollout to 130 developing countries
- Alphabet reports Q4 2017 revenue of $32.3 billion, but missing expectations [Livestream]
