003: Chromecast/Home Wi-Fi issues, YouTube news, Alphabet earnings | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a Google Play Services update that fixes Chromecast and Google Home related Wi-Fi issues, lots of YouTube news, including YouTube TV for Roku, YouTube for Android updates, and a wider YouTube Go rollout, and Alphabet Q4 2017 earnings.

9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

https://9to5google.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/9to5google-daily-003.mp3

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Host:

Links:

Feedback?

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!