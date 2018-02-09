How to turn off mobile data on Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

Whether you’re approaching your data limit or just want to disconnect for a bit, it’s straightforward to turn off mobile data on your Google Pixel 2. Here’s how…

UAG Cases

Steps to turning off mobile data on Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

Turn mobile data off from the Settings menu Turn mobile data off from the Quick Toggles

1. Turn mobile data off from the Settings menu

The first way to turn off mobile data is by going through the Settings menu. First, pull down on the notification tray and select the gear icon. Next, tap on Network & Internet and then Mobile Network. At the top of the list of options, you should see Mobile data. The final step is to toggle this option off.

You can turn mobile data back on by following the exact same procedure.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

2. Turn mobile data off from the Quick Toggles

The most straightforward way to turn off mobile data is right from your Pixel 2’s Quick Settings. To access these, either pull down on the notification tray twice or just swipe down from the top of your phone with two fingers. From there, just tap on the Mobile data tile and then confirm that you wish to turn it off.

You can turn mobile data back on by following the exact same procedure.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: