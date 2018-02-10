How to use VLC to cast local content from Android or Windows to a Chromecast

With VLC’s 3.0 update, it has introduced some slight design tweaks and new features. The best one, though, is the ability to cast local content directly from your Android or Windows devices. Here’s how…

Steps to casting local content from Android or Windows to a Chromcast using VLC

Download VLC 3.0 Casting local content from Android Casting local content from Windows

1. Download VLC 3.0

On Android, head to the Play Store and update to the latest version of VLC. If you don’t see the update yet, you can enroll in the beta and get the update that way.

If you’re using Windows, you can check for an update by going to Help > Check for Updates within the application itself. If it doesn’t find any, you can manually download VLC 3.0 for Windows here.

2. Casting local content from Android

With version 3.0 of VLC installed, you can now cast local content found on your Android device. After you open the application, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner to open the overflow menu. From here, you can choose a directory where your content might be stored or just open a list of all of the video and audio files on your device.

From there, tap on the Chromecast icon in the top menu bar. This will allow you to choose which Chromecast-enabled device you want to cast content to. Lastly, select the video or audio file to send it to your Chromecast device.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Casting local content from Window

Once you’ve updated to version 3.0 of VLC, you will have a lightly refreshed user interface and the ability to cast local content to Chromecast-enabled devices.

As you can see from my screenshot below, I loaded up a DVD on my Windows desktop and then paused playback. From there, click on the Playback tab, hover over Renderer, and then select which Chromecast-enabled device you would wish to cast to. As you can see from the photo, you can send local content to both audio-only and video Chromecast devices.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

