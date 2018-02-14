Pinterest Android app now allows you to rearrange pins, reorder sections, archive boards

Pinterest is rolling out an update to its Android and iOS apps to allow greater control over your content.

At the bottom level, you’ll be able to rearrange pins – something the company says has been one of its most-requested features …

For example, you can move that jacket Pin next to a few shirts to see how they look, or arrange Pins on your gifts board from most desired to least.

At the next level up, you can reorder sections.

We recently launched sections to help you organize Pins on a board into different topics. Based on feedback from Pinners, we’re now adding the ability to rearrange those sections so it’s easier to access them. For example, if you’re taking a trip you can reorder sections according to your itinerary. If you’re meal planning, you can move this week’s recipes to the top of your board

Finally, once you’ve completed a project – remodelling your kitchen, planning a vacation or organizing your wedding – you can archive the board. In addition to reducing visual clutter, the company says this will also switch off recommendations for the project.

So when you archive your wedding board, you’ll stop seeing recommendations for dresses, bouquets and other related ideas.

Additionally, if you use Pinterest on the web, you’ll be to sort boards:

Alphabetical order

Most recently saved to

Board creation date (newest or oldest)

Custom (drag and drop to arrange them)

Look out for the new features in version 6.52 of the Android app and 6.44 of the iOS app. Pinterest is a free download from the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: