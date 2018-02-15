‘Chrome Duplex’ now live in Chrome Canary for Android w/ split toolbar design

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the Chrome Home bottom bar redesign was being canceled in favor of a new look named “Chrome Duplex.” That split toolbar is now live and can be accessed in the latest Canary version of the browser for Android.

To enable the latest redesign head to chrome://flags and search for “Duplex” or enter the direct link below:

chrome://flags/#enable-chrome-duplex

After relaunching, users are treated with a persistent white bar at the bottom of the screen that can be swiped up. Bottom bar-like in nature, it compliments the Ominbar up top and houses the New tab page.

At the moment, it is just a grid of favicons, Recent bookmarks, and suggests articles. Tapping any link from the panel opens the page in the current tab, while users have to long press in order to open in another window.

Other features like History and Downloads remain dedicated pages and have yet to move over to this new design. Given its recent addition, we are likely a long ways from users seeing this interface, or it even going live. However, it is a start that could be less cluttered than the previous Chrome Home attempt.

In splitting these two sets of controls, users get to retain the familiar location of the Omnibar, while the second toolbar allows for quick access to actions.

