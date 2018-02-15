Google Cloud to acquire IoT management service Xively for $50 million

Relentlessly focussed on capturing the enterprise market, Google Cloud’s latest move is the acquisition of Internet of Things service Xively to boost its existing management service for the quickly growing field.

The $50 million acquisition of Xively will see the LogMeIn division be incorporated into the broader Google Cloud Platform team. Subject to closing conditions, its 45 employees will provide “deep IoT technology and engineering expertise,” including “advanced device management, messaging, and dashboard capabilities.”

Our customers will benefit from Xively’s extensive feature set and flexible device management platform, paired with the security and scale of Google Cloud. With Google Cloud’s deep leadership in data analytics and machine learning, our customers will also be uniquely positioned to build turnkey IoT solutions and focus on business value creation.

GCP currently has a service called “Cloud IoT Core” for managing, connecting, and processing data from connected devices. Google notes that the acquisition will “accelerate our customers’ timeline from IoT vision to product, as they look to build their connected business.”

The resulting “fully managed IoT service” with analytics and data storage solutions comes as 20 billion connected devices are expected to come online by 2020.

