9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 (unlocked) $300, Free IconX Earbuds w/ Galaxy, TP-Link Smart Plug $20, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get $100 off the Moto X4 unlocked Android smartphone at $300 shipped
Samsung including a pair of Gear IconX (2018) earbuds w/ Galaxy S8 or Note 8 purchases
Control your plugs w/ Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant for $20 (Reg. $25+)
Save $250 on Apple’s current-gen 13-inch MacBook Air w/ 256GB storage for $950
Best Buy has $250 off MacBook Air, HDTVs, smart home, more
Best Buy offers up to $200 off current gen MacBook Pro: non-Touch Bar $1,150, more
Best Buy President’s Day Sale:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch now $150 off at Best Buy, prices starting from $850 shipped
B&H discounts iPad Pro models by up to $150 including LTE configs (Tax NY/NJ only)
Best Buy now offering $150 off iMacs: 21.5-inch 8GB/1TB Fusion Drive $1,350 (current gen)
Apple iPhone X Leather Folio case hits Amazon all-time low: $50 (Reg. $99)
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker $142 shipped (Reg. $187+)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones take your workouts to the next level for $99
BeatsX Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped
BeatsX Wireless Headphones in blue now down to only $80 shipped (Reg. $120+), more
iTunes 4K movie sale from $7 includes super hero flicks, LEGO, more!=
Behind the Screens: Ben Schoon’s custom PC blogging and video workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with AirPrint for $40 (Reg. $80), today only
- Sony MDR-1A Premium Headphones nearly 50% off: $150 shipped (Reg. $298)
- Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now just $32 shipped on Amazon
- Anker accessories from $12: wireless charging pad, USB-C adapters, headphones, more
- Get $15 in FREE Best Buy credit with the purchase of $150 gift cards today
- Free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards: Nintendo, Burger King, Papa John’s, more
- Get organized w/ these Brother P-Touch label makers from $20 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: 4-Pack of Waterproof iPhone cases for $10 Prime shipped, more
- Enjoy a better typing experience on Cherry MX Brown switches w/ G.SKILL: $55 (Reg. $75)
- Record your drive & rideshare passengers w/ this dash cam for $107 (Reg. $170)
- Get Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid w/ Force Band for $75 (Reg. $120+)
- Own these Blu-rays for less than $10/ea: The Breakfast Club, Boss Baby, more
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle now $100 off at $200 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 18 all platforms from $24, NieR $24, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Little Nugget Baby Milestones, Typic, more
- Crowman & Wolfboy iOS platformer drops to lowest price in over a year: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- DEVONthink Pro is the Easiest Way to Organize Documents on Your Mac: $24 (Orig. $80)
- Keep your teeth pearly white for $70 w/ Sonicare HealthyWhite+ toothbrush (Reg. $120)
- Amazon 1-day Panasonic grooming sale up to 25% off: Electric Wet/Dry Shaver $80, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers Zinus Memory Foam 12-inch Mattress for $179 (Reg. $289)
- Eufy Lumos Alexa-compatible White/Color LED Smart Bulb down to $30 shipped
- Sit in comfort w/ AmazonBasics’ mid-back mesh office chair: $49 (Reg. $65)
- KitchenAid Electric Coffee Grinder hits Amazon all-time low at $19 Prime shipped
- Work and safety boots under $100: Caterpillar Steel Toe Work Boot $56, more
- Pick up a fryer to make cooking easier from $60 shipped on Amazon (Reg. up to $130)
- H&M Long Weekend Sale: up to 60% off best sellers + 20% off orders of $100
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event: extra 20% off Cole Haan, North Face, more
- PUMA Private Sale up to 75% off over 2,000 items including sneakers, apparel, more
- Apple TV 64GB (4th Gen.) drops to $160 shipped, today only at Best Buy
- Apple TV 4K 32GB bundled with SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller for $195 (Reg. $230)
- Twitterrific 5 for Mac drops to all-time low at $8 (Reg. $20)
- Apple Watch Series 3 certified refurb now available from $279
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to as little as $179 shipped, multiple sizes/colors available
- Add some class to your Apple Watch w/ this leather band for $8 Prime shipped (50% off)
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS drops to lowest price this year: $1 (Reg. $7)
- Civilization Revolution 2 now down to $6 on the App Store (Reg. $10)
- Runtastic’s Heart Rate PRO gets a rare price drop, now FREE for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Unique accessories for your man cave under $50
- Celebrate the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games w/ a limited edition Leica Q
- TE’s new iOS-compatible music & image sequencer/synth coming in May
- Sony’s award-winning KOOV robotics set for kids is available today for preorder
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
- The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
- Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more