Google adds Wi-Fi projection to Android Auto app for ‘Android Auto Wireless’ support

After announcing the functionality ages ago, Google finally showed off Android Auto Wireless at CES 2018 with some of its partners. Now, ahead of the functionality hitting the market, Google is preparing the Android Auto application.

Whether wireless, wired, or directly on the phone’s screen, powering Google’s in-car experience requires the app to be installed on your phone. Now, in version 3.0, Google is laying the foundation for Android Auto Wireless.

As we noted in our hands-on at CES, Android Auto Wireless is made possible with a direct Wi-Fi connection between your smartphone and the head unit. Android Police recently discovered in a teardown of the Android Auto app that Google is adding support for Wi-Fi projection.

With this functionality in tow, Google’s app will be able to project the Android Auto experience from your phone to your car completely over Wi-Fi, ditching the cables. Work on this is in its very early days right now, with the functionality not live at all for now.

It’s probably going to be a bit longer before Google actually enables this feature, mainly because there’s no hardware that currently supports it, but it’s great to see work underway to get it ready for users.

