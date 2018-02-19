LastPass adds non-beta support for Android Oreo’s Autofill API, but keeps accessibility

Android Oreo doesn’t really add a massive amount of features to Google’s OS, but it has them where it counts. That includes a new API for autofill which makes signing into accounts easier. Now, LastPass is adding full support for the feature.

LastPass version 4.4 is now available via Google Play and finally brings support for autofill from the beta version of LastPass’ app, giving it to everyone in the stable channel. The rollout has been occurring over the past few days, so you should have it at this point. If not, it can easily be sideloaded.

To enable this feature, you’ll first need to head into the LastPass settings within the app itself. From there, head into the autofill section and enable the feature. After a quick prompt ensures you “trust the application,” you can set LastPass as your default autofill app instead of Google’s own service.

LastPass has been testing this functionality out in beta since last year, but some portions of it are still in beta. That includes credit card information, as well as addresses. However, passwords and usernames are still available, while those beta features are turned off by default.

An important part of this update, as noted in the changelog below, regards the original accessibility-based method of autofill functionality. On versions of Android other than Oreo (or whatever comes after), LastPass will support its original accessibility functionality, even though Google is moving away from that.

We are very pleased to introduce support for the new Android Oreo autofill feature, for devices running Android 8 and later. You can enable this new feature in the Autofill settings page. The original accessibility-based autofill is still available as well, and it can help fill apps that are not yet compatible with the new autofill feature. Please use the support feedback channels to let us know how well this works for you, so that we can continue to improve it in future releases!

