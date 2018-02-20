Swype keyboards for Android & iOS discontinued as company focuses on business market

Nuance’s Swype keyboard apps for iOS and Android have been discontinued, as the company focuses its efforts on the business market …

The news was revealed when a Reddit user posted a message from Nuance support. Xda-developers did some checking and found that the same was true of the iOS keyboard.

We are sad to announce that Swype+Dragon for Android has faced end of development. Here is a statement from Swype Product Team: Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.

Swype usage took a hit in 2016, when Google launched its Gboard keyboard. Alongside built-in search, the keyboard also supported Swype-style glide-typing.

Google last month updated Gboard for iOS to add a built-in GIF creator tool, though Android users need to download Motion Stills.

For anyone wanting to make the switch from Swype, Gboard is a free download from the Play Store.

Image: WikiHow