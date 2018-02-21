9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto Z2 Play $3/mo., Google WiFi 3-pack $250, Google Pixelbook $100 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Replace your aging phone w/ a Moto Z2 Play on Verizon from $3/mo. (Reg. $17/mo)
Google Wi-Fi 3-pack delivers 802.11ac mesh networking across your home for $250
Google Pixelbook now $100 off, students save additional 10% at Best Buy
Blue Snowball’s iCE Microphone is perfect for podcasting at $40 shipped
AOC 21.5-inch 16:9 1080p IPS Monitor for $80 (Reg. $110), today only
Amazon 12-inch MacBook blowout: from $800 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,200)
Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now $450 off in both colors
Apple’s late 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $700 off: $1,899 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
T-Mobile takes $200 off iPhone X starting Friday, plus BOGO 50% off Apple Watch
Best of Toy Fair 2018: LEGO Harry Potter & Star Wars kits, Rocket League Hot Wheels, more
Behind the Screens: Ben Lovejoy’s wire-free desk [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother’s All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint hits $130 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Funko POP! sale with figures as low as $3: Spider-Man, Darkwing Duck, many more
- Morakniv Craftline Robust Trade Knife w/ Sheath from $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Levi’s Denim Event offers top styles for men & women starting at $40
- GrowlerWerks Pressurized Beer Keg hits Amazon low at $144 (Reg. $200)
- Get precise dimensions w/ a laser tape measure for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Clear check engine codes w/ this OBDII Bluetooth adapter for just $8.50 Prime shipped
- L.L. Bean Sale – extra 25% off clearance items: jackets, jeans, accessories & more
- Smartphone Accessories: Sennheiser In-Ear Neckband Sports Headphones $25, more
- Get the high-end Vitamix 5300 w/ extras for $260 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $530)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty, Chess Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Street Fighter V Arcade $30, Skyrim Dragonborn $20, more
- KitchenAid’s electric kettle boils water without a stove from $59 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Pay What You Want For This 5-Course Python Bundle
- Men’s Wearhouse offers 60% off outerwear + 50% off cold weather accessories
- Waste King Garbage Disposal hits lowest price in years on Amazon: $49 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- SanDisk’s Ultra II 960GB Internal SSD upgrades your Mac for $230 (Reg. $280)
- Rakuten up to 15% off sitewide: Nest $180, Nintendo Switch $280, Xbox One X $438, more
- Dyson Air Multiplier Pedestal Fan down to $159 at Amazon (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $450)
- Amazon 1-day DEWALT sale up to 42% off: Cordless Drill/Driver + Saw Kit $138, more
- Score a free Amazon Fire TV 4K when you purchase 1-mo. of DirecTV Now service
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for just $13 at Best Buy, today only
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch now just $45 (Reg. $60)
- Parallels Desktop 13 + over $450 worth of FREE Mac apps: $80 or upgrade for $50
- Evoland action adventure game for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Unique accessories for your man cave under $50
- Celebrate the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games w/ a limited edition Leica Q
- TE’s new iOS-compatible music & image sequencer/synth coming in May
- Sony’s award-winning KOOV robotics set for kids is available today for preorder
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
- The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off