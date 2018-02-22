LG’s budget K8 and K10 smartphones get upgraded specs at MWC, still on Nougat

LG may not be planning any flagship launches at MWC next week, but the company is revealing two new mid-rangers ahead of the big event.

Part of its K-Series, the LG K8 and K10 are refreshes to phones we saw debut a while back. These updated models keep a similar design, this time with upgraded specs. The larger K10 offers a plastic back and metal frame, with a 5.3-inch display and 13MP camera on the back. It further offers a fingerprint sensor and 8MP front camera.

Along with that, the K10 offers a 1.5 GHz Octa-Core processor on all models, but the RAM and storage vary from model to model. The standard K10 offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, as does the K10α. The K10+, however, offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with microSD on all versions. There’s also a 3,000 mAh battery.

The classy metallic design of the LG K10 with its metal U-frame not only looks sleek, but it is also packed with premium features not normally found in its price range. The K10 is equipped with the advanced 13MP rear camera technology found in the flagship LG G6 and a high resolution 8MP front camera that supports Bokeh when shooting selfies. With the K10, shutterbugs won’t miss any great photo opportunities with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which is 23 percent faster than traditional auto focus. And the new Smart Rear Key not only unlocks the phone with a fingerprint, it also triggers Quick Shutter for faster photos and Quick Capture for easy screen shots.

The K8, on the other hand, offers a smaller 5-inch display with a rear 8MP camera, 5MP front camera, but there’s no fingerprint sensor, just a rear power button. There’s also a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a microSD slot. Powering the phone, there’s also a 2,500 mAh battery.

The updated LG K8 delivers more advanced camera UX features for 2018 and low-light photography has been improved from the previous generation K8 with even brighter, clearer images. Favorite features such as Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share are carried over to the new K8 by popular demand.

Both the K8 and K10 are available with Android Nougat out of the box, which is disappointing to say the least. With LG having already launched Oreo on some of its flagships, one would hope that a 2018 release would come with the latest out of the box. Both are also available in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold.

