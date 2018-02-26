Google updating the Pixel 2’s Visual Core algorithms through the Play Store

Earlier this month, Google enabled the Pixel Visual Core for HDR+ on third-party imaging apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp. Today, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are getting an update to the “Pixel Visual Core Service.”

Google maintains several “Service” apps for the Pixel, like “Pixel Ambient Services” for the music recognition feature and “Digital Health Services” for the battery app. More broadly, there is Carrier Services, and more of course Google Play services.

The latest update for Pixel Visual Core improvements bring more efficient HDR+ image processing and other machine learning tasks. Google notes on the Play Store description that “this application updates image processing and machine learning algorithms on Pixel 2 phones.”

Version 1.0.185741828 (from 1.0.166778097) is rolling out to Pixel 2 devices this morning with the update only weighing in at 109 kB. Presumably, users will see some benefit to these updates, but it’s unlikely going to be signficantly noticeable. The Play Store’s screenshots just show basic information about software versions.

Meanwhile, the application ID (com.google.android.imaging.easel.service) for this app provides another confirmation that Google’s first custom SoC is codenamed “Easel.”

