YouTube Music 2.21 gains Play Music’s audio quality settings, preps international launch [APK Insight]

In recent months, YouTube Music has been frequently updated on Android. This comes ahead of a rumored revamp of Google’s music services reportedly led by YouTube. That possible merger intensifies with version 2.21 of YouTube Music adding the same quality controls found in Play Music. Meanwhile, the app is preparing for an international expansion that likely coincides with YouTube Red’s.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Setting audio quality on mobile networks, Wi-Fi

In version 2.17 last month, we noted YouTube Music gaining a location-based “Music for where you are” feature that appeared to be similar to an existing functionality found in Play Music. Today’s update sees the YouTube app gain similar settings for determining the quality of music on mobile networks and Wi-Fi.

Like Play Music, they are separated based on network type, with the same four options of High, Always High, Low, and Normal.

<string name=”pref_audio_bitrate_mobile_title”>Audio quality on mobile network</string> <string name=”pref_audio_bitrate_wifi_title”>Audio quality on Wi-Fi</string>

<string name=”bitrate_high”>High</string> <string name=”bitrate_high_always”>Always High</string> <string name=”bitrate_low”>Low</string> <string name=”bitrate_normal”>Normal</string>

Repeat once

YouTube Music had a repeat functionality in playlists, but might soon gain a repeat once option.

<string name=”accessibility_repeat_one”>Repeat one</string>

International YouTube Music expansion

Earlier this month, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki noted that Red is coming to a hundred more countries. It appears that the international expansion will also coincide with YouTube Music becoming available in more locations.

In version 2.21, we’ve spotted regional logos for the service in Canadian French and Russian.

Dylan contributed to this article

