HTC U12 could launch in April, alleged specs leak w/ Snapdragon 845, 5.99-inch display, 6GB RAM, 3,420mAh battery

HTC has been pretty quiet over the past few months regarding its new flagship, but slowly we’re learning more details. Over the weekend, a reputable HTC tipster revealed a huge spec list for the phone, as well as when we might see it debut.

If you’ll recall, last month at a 5G demonstration, what we’re expecting to be the HTC U12 made a brief cameo, revealing some minimal information about the upcoming device.

Lining up with that, LlabTooFeR has revealed an alleged spec list for the device. First and foremost, that includes a Snapdragon 845, making 5G possible for HTC’s new flagship. Alongside that, the phone will apparently offer up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with Android Oreo and Sense 10 out of the box.

Notably, HTC is offering full support for Google’s Project Treble with A/B updates just like Google’s Pixel devices.

As for the display, it measures in at 5.99-inches as we’ve heard before, but the resolution and aspect ratio is unclear at this time. It’s easy to assume, though, that it will follow the 18:9 trend.

Rounding out the specs, the U12 will apparently offer IP68 water/dust resistance, both single and dual-SIM variants, an 8MP front camera, and dual 12MP/16MP rear cameras.

There’s also a respectable 3,420mAh battery, as well as support for Edge Sense 2.0 and a face unlocking feature. There is a microSD slot, but of course, no headphone jack.

As for a release date, things are still fairly unclear. However, this same report claims that we’ll see a launch sometime in April… potentially.

