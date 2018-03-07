Facebook Messenger Lite gets a little less lite w/ new video calling feature

Facebook has today introduced a new video chat feature to its Messenger Lite app. For those unaware, the app is meant to be just the barebones Messenger experience with only its core functionality. Now, the app is gaining one more feature considered necessary.

The new video chatting functionality is simple and works similarly to any of the other dozen popular messaging apps. Just open up a current chat between you and a friend and tap the video icon at top-right. You can also convert an audio call to video if you want.

Today we’re thrilled to introduce video chat in Messenger Lite, a slimmed down version of Messenger for Android that offers the core features of the app while giving everyone the opportunity to stay connected to their friends and family, intended for people with older Android devices and/or slower Internet connections.

Besides the new video chat feature, Messenger Lite lets you do most of what Messenger does: send text, photos, links, and do audio calls. The rollout of this latest feature begins today, so you should see it appear in Messenger Lite momentarily.

Thankfully, the app is still maintaining the same promise Facebook made when it launched; it’s under 10MB. The size of the app is slowly creeping up, however, as Facebook continues adding features. Version 1.0 of the app was just 5.4MB, while this latest version brings it up to 7.41 MB.

