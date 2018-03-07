Alleged OnePlus 6 benchmark screenshots seem to confirm 19:9 aspect ratio and notch

We’re probably still a couple of months away from the debut of OnePlus’ next smartphone, the OnePlus 6, but details are already slowly starting to come out. After a leak of the phone itself last month, today we’re getting a few more details courtesy of a benchmark.

Shared with Android Central, a couple of screenshots from a “source close to OnePlus” have revealed a few new details about the phone. Firstly, since this is a benchmark within AnTuTu, it confirms a few specs we were almost certain about. For example, there will be a Snapdragon 845 in this device, and it’s going to be one of the most powerful Android devices on the market when it launches.

However, it’s less the scores on this benchmark that are interesting, but rather the details we can pick from the screenshot itself. The notification bar is quite a bit taller than what we’re used to seeing, and that’s to accommodate for the “notch” which we’ve already seen. To make room for that, Android extends the status bar a bit, and also reorganizes elements of the display including shifting the clock to the left side.

To ensure you don’t lose any room, it seems that OnePlus has also adjusted the aspect ratio. While most devices, including the company’s own OnePlus 5T, have been using 18:9, the 6 will be using 19:9 if this screenshot proves true. That taller ratio essentially makes up for the space lost by the notch.

It’s important, still, to take this all with a grain of salt, but we’ll likely be hearing a lot more about this device in the coming months.

