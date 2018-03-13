How to enable YouTube’s dark theme on iOS

YouTube recently officially announced a dark theme for its mobile apps on Android and iOS. While we’re still waiting for the feature to roll out to Android’s app, it’s already live on the iPhone. Here’s how to enable it…

Steps to enabling YouTube’s dark theme on iOS

Pop-up notification Settings menu

1. Pop-up notification

After updating to the most recent version of the YouTube app, many iPhone users have received a pop-up notification at the bottom of the interface announcing the new dark theme. If you see it for yourself, you can just enable the dark theme by tapping on the Turn On button.

2. Settings menu

If you didn’t receive the notification, you can still manually enable dark mode through the YouTube app’s settings menu. First, tap on your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. From there, select Settings.

Now, it’s as easy as locating the Dark theme option under the YouTube subheader and toggling it on. When you do so, the app will refresh itself, and everything will change to darker colors.

