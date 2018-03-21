035: Lytro acquisition, Jigsaw ‘Outline’ VPN, first Wear OS watch | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google reportedly acquiring Lytro, Jigsaw’s Outline VPN, and the first Wear OS watch.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google reportedly acquiring VR camera company Lytro for its light field technology
- Alphabet division lets you run your own VPN server using an Android device
- The first Wear OS watch is Hublot’s luxury Big Bang Referee for the 2018 World Cup
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!