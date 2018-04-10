Google Phone app gaining direct-to-voicemail spam filtering, beta test program

The Google Phone app received a major update in February that added a convenient chat head for quick in-call controls. In the coming weeks, the default dialer for Pixel, Nexus, and Android One devices is adding spam filtering, with a new beta program to try the feature out now.

Nintendo Switch

In 2016, the app began alerting users to potential spam callers by flashing the incoming call screen bright red, with another “Suspected spam caller” alert just underneath the phone number.

The new spam filtering feature goes a step further by no longer bothering you. When a potential spam call is detected, it will be sent straight to voicemail. As such, the phone will not ring and you won’t be interrupted.

Meanwhile, users will not receive a missed call or voicemail notification, though filtered calls will appear in call history and any voicemails left will still show up in that respective tab.

This feature is rolling out worldwide over the next few weeks, but those who join the new beta will have initial access to it. Like its other programs, Google notes that the test allows you to use experimental features before they’re released.

Google warns that features will still be in-development, might be unstable, and have “a few problems.” Meanwhile, users will have the ability to submit in-app feedback throughout the process. Head to the Google Play listing for the Phone app and scroll down to “Become a tester” in order to join.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: