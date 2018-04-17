Dialogflow Enterprise Edition for creating Google Assistant Actions exits beta

Many developers when creating applications today also have to target the smart speakers platform and other similar devices. Google’s solution for creating conversational Actions is called Dialogflow and today the Enterprise Edition is now generally available.

Back in November, Google released a beta version of Dialogflow aimed at large-scale business with enterprise capabilities like being a part of the Google Cloud Platform, more support, and better scaling and payment models based on user demand.

Dialogflow (previously API.AI) is particularly aimed at developers who do not have experience with creating voice- and chat-based apps. Beyond the Google Assistant, it is cross-platform and supports Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger.

Even if you have little or no experience in conversational interfaces, you can build natural and rich experiences in days or weeks with the easy-to-use Dialogflow platform.

As part of today’s general availability, Dialogflow API V2 is now the default when creating new apps and features integrating with the recently updated Google Cloud Speech-to-Text that is also better in enterprise use cases.

Other features added since the November beta include support for 30 languages and locales, Actions on Google client library to help integrate with the Google Assistant, and analytics visualization tools.

