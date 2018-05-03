Google Assistant controls 5,000 different smart home devices, works w/ every major brand

When it first launched, one of Google Assistant’s biggest weak points was the number of smart home devices and services it could connect to. While there are still a few services we wish it could integrate, Google has done a lot to round out the smart home functionality, now working with 5,000 different devices.

Smart home devices that Google Assistant can work with include everything from the popular light bulbs over to smart plugs, doorbells, cameras, appliances, and much more. You can even use Assistant to control some robotic vacuum cleaners.

Just looking back as far as January of this year, Assistant worked with 1,500 different devices, as we saw in person back at CES. Now, though, the company says that a whopping 5,000 devices are supported, a massive leap in just a few months. Apparently, those 5,000 devices also include every major smart home brand as well, which is quite the achievement.

With the Google Assistant we’re working to make this experience a lot better, so you can easily control all the devices and appliances in your home with just your voice. Over the past year, we’ve made great progress ensuring that the Google Assistant can work with all types of connected devices, and now every major device brand works with the Assistant in the U.S. Just how many devices is that? Today, the Google Assistant can connect with more than 5,000 devices for your home—up from 1,500 this January. That includes cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators, ovens … we can keep on going!

Google revealed these numbers today in a blog post where it goes over a number of different things you can do with home control. Obviously, you’ll be able to control all of these devices from your phone, as well as Google Home and third-party Assistant speakers.

