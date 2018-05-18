Easily navigate touch-tone menus w/ your voice when calling using Google Home [Video]

One of the coolest but also probably one of the least utilized Google Home features is the ability to place hands-free calls. But at launch, there wasn’t really a way to navigate touch-tone menus that businesses typically have in place.

First reported on by AndroidPolice, issues with touch-tone menus are a thing of the past. Now, when the phone recording instructs you to enter a number to access a specific submenu, you just need to say, “Okay Google, press (desired number).”

You can watch AP’s video of this feature in action down below.

With the Google Home’s Continued Conversation feature coming to the smart speaker in the coming weeks, you shouldn’t have to repeatedly say “Hey Google” every time you need to select another option.

