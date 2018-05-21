Google Photos now lets you favorite and keep all of your treasured images in one place

Back in April, we got a first look at a new “favorites” feature in Google Photos that was still in development thanks to our APK Insight. Surprisingly, Google didn’t announce this new functionality at its developer conference when it showed off other new AI features, but it is now rolling out, starting this week.

As you can see from Google Photos’ tweet below, the favorite system will add an option to star individual images. After you add this to your photo, it will be added to a “Favorites” folder found in the Albums tab.

This comes shortly after Google began rolling out its new suggestion features that automatically detect if an image needs to be brightened, rotated, or archived.

Again, the favorites feature is going to be rolling out slowly this week so there’s a chance you could see it pop up any day now. Make sure to let us know in the comments if you’ve received the update yet.

Additionally, Google Photos will soon allow you to “heart” photos or albums that’re shared with you through the app.

It’s OK to play favorites. Rolling out this week, tap the ⭐️ button to mark a photo as a favorite. Head to the Albums tab and view all your favorites in one place. pic.twitter.com/eWnSMDKQ72 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 21, 2018

