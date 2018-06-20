Google renames TalkBack app to Android Accessibility Suite with latest update

One of Android’s primary accessibility features is a tool called “TalkBack” that provides spoken feedback for anything on a screen so that visual impaired users can navigate devices. Google today renamed the assistive service to the Android Accessibility Suite.

The Android Accessibility Suite is comprised of TalkBack, Switch Access, and Select to Speak. With the TalkBack screen reader, spoken, audible, and vibration feedback helps those who are blind or have low vision navigate devices without having to look at the screen of a phone, tablet, and wearable.

Switch Access allows for device control with a switch assistive device, while Select to Speak lets users select something on-screen and have it read or described aloud. All these settings are available under the Accessibility menu in Android Settings and updated via the Google TalkBack app.

With version 6.2, Google is renaming the app to the Android Accessibility Suite, while adding a few new features. Talkback gets Focus management and Android TV improvements, while Switch Access features new settings and improved spoken feedback “for use without looking at the screen.”

The update is widely rolling out via the Play Store today.

