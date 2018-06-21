Chrome for Android will now cache personalized articles for offline reading in India, Brazil, more

Google often develops products and adds new features designed for developing countries that have different factors and environments. The latest is aimed at making sure users always have fresh content to read. Chrome for Android can now automatically download content for offline viewing when connected to free and unmetered Wi-Fi networks.

Users in developing countries sometimes “lose connectivity or spend days disconnected” and as a result don’t have access to favorite sites, recent news, and the latest sports scores.

To combat this, Chrome for Android will now automatically download articles and pages when you’re connected to free, unmetered WiFi. This offline content will be personalized by what’s most popular in your location, while logged in users will receive relevant articles based on browsing history.

These “Popular pages from Chrome” will appear in the Downloads page with articles nested and listed underneath. The browser will also send a notification to “View offline in Chrome” that notes what sites were cached.

This feature builds off existing Chrome capabilities like offline downloads, data saver, and of course “Articles for you” on the New Tab page. It will be available for Chrome users in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Brazil, and 100 other countries. Users are advised to update to the latest version of Chrome via the Play Store.

