Google Duo 36 confirms multi-device and tablet support [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google Duo is rolling out this morning with confirmation of two features that we’ve been tracking for several weeks. Google decided to skip release 35 for whatever reason and instead jumped straight to version 36. First up is the ability to sign into and use Duo on multiple devices, which goes hand-in-hand with tablet support for the video chatting service.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Multi-device support confirmed

Earlier this year, Google began prepping multi-device support alongside Google Account linking. The latter functionality began rolling out in March, while the former might be getting ready for a launch relatively soon.

Updated sign-in strings note being able to use “your Google Account to sign in to Duo on your phone and other devices.” Currently, linking a Google Account only comes with the message that contacts can now reach you via email address.

<string name=”link_gaia_dialog_secondary_description_reachability”>You now have the option to use your Google Account to sign in to Duo on other devices. By using your Google Account with Duo, people who know your Google Account will be able to call you on Duo using your email address or phone number.</string> <string name=”link_gaia_intro_agreements”>You have the option to use your Google Account to sign in to Duo on your phone and other devices. By using your Google Account, people who know your Google Account or your phone number will be able to reach you across Google services.</string>

Meanwhile, updated sign out prompts note how you can just log out from “Duo on this device.”

<string name=”pref_unregister_header”>Sign out of Duo on this device</string> <string name=”pref_unregister_title”>Sign out of Duo on this device?</string>

Tablet support

As we spotted in April, Duo will soon support tablets, with the latest strings on a walkthrough prompt noting that specific category of devices. This feature coincides with multi-device support given how tablets will most likely be the second device that users log into.

string name=”link_gaia_title_variant_1″>Use your Google Account</string> <string name=”link_gaia_title_variant_2″>Call friends on your tablet</string> <string name=”link_gaia_title_variant_3″>New! Video calls on tablets</string> <string name=”link_gaia_title_variant_4″>Simple video calling on tablets</string> <string name=”link_gaia_title_variant_5″>Connect with family on your tablet</string> <string name=”link_gaia_welcome_skip”>Continue without signing in</string>

Tez promo

A rewards program involving Google’s payment service aimed at increasing Duo adoption in India.

<string name=”rewards_info_card_description_0″>You both get %s through Tez when friends use your link to join Duo. This special offer is valid for a limited time!</string> <string name=”rewards_info_card_share_link_button”>SHARE INVITE LINK</string> <string name=”rewards_info_card_title_0″>Get %s when friends join</string> <string name=”rewards_info_card_tos”>Regional eligibility and terms apply. %1$s.</string>

Invite Friends

Previously hidden in the overflow menu, the “Invite friends” feature could get a more prominent placement underneath contacts search.

Updated screen sharing controls

Google is testing a replacement to the current rounded pill for controlling screen sharing. Buttons are more explicitly labeled in this new design we enabled.

How to update?

Google Duo 36 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: