Red OnePlus 6 goes official, on sale July 10 for $579

As expected, after releasing several teasers and having two images of the phone leak online, OnePlus has made the red OnePlus 6 official.

From the photos and video below, you can see that the red OnePlus 6 is much more bright and vibrant than the current black and white models. This OnePlus 6 models a glossy finish, silver accents, and black bezels around front.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, had the following to say about the color:

We didn’t want the shade of red to be overly bright, which can feel visually burdensome. The color should be passionate but with a level of visual restraint. It should have a clear quality like amber, but also have an enduring appeal that will last for years to come.

And as we speculated when the leaked photos appeared, this red OnePlus 6 will only be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. For customers interested in purchasing this variant, it will go on sale directly from OnePlus on July 10 for $579.

What do you think about the new red OnePlus? Also, make sure to let us know in the comments down below if you’d like to see a hands-on post showing off this new colorway.