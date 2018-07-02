July security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

While the Android P Beta is rather stable in our experience, most users should remain on Android 8.1 for a few more months. In the meantime, the July security patch is rolling out this morning with the perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.

There are 11 issues resolved in the July security patch dated 2018-07-01 and 32 for 2018-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 26 security fixes and only 1 functional updates compared to April’s whooping 56. This Pixel and Pixel 2 patch improves the consistency of Wi-Fi connections with certain routers.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

