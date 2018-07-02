Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may add remote features to the S-Pen including music controls, photo timer

We now know that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 unveiling is just a few weeks away, and ahead of the event, we’re continually learning more about the company’s upcoming flagship. Now, a new report is giving us a few new details about the upgraded S-Pen.

The biggest selling point of Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup since its debut has been that of the S-Pen, even stopping some users from even considering other devices. It’s still an unmatched feature in the market as well, but the lack of competition hasn’t ever stopped Samsung from improving it year-by-year.

For the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has been rumored for quite some time to make some big improvements to the S-Pen. According to a well-known Samsung leaker (via SamMobile), one of the improvements Samsung will be making is the addition of some new remote features.

The S-Pen in its current form is very simple, acting as a battery-free stylus that can trigger a few select options on the phone, but only while extremely close to the device. Apparently, though, that’s changing to some extent on the Note 9. This time around, the device will apparently use a Bluetooth connection to enable a few more features.

These new features are said to include music playback controls and the ability to control photo capture with the S-Pen at a distance. For taking selfies with friends or perhaps even a shot from the phone while on a tripod, this should definitely prove handy. Apparently, there’s also “room for work” which could include developers using the stylus for unique gameplay.

The fact that Samsung’s first teaser for the Note 9 specifically highlighted the S-Pen gives a lot of credibility to this leak as well.

The waters here are still a bit muddy, but clearly, Samsung has something pretty big in store for this device. We’ll learn a lot more about the device at Samsung’s August 9th Unpacked event, but in the meantime, what do you think about these improvements? Drop a comment below and let us know!

