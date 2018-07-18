OnePlus 6 gets updated Android P beta w/ stability fixes, redesigned app switcher

After Google revealed that some non-Pixel devices would be picking up Android P betas, we were excited to see the OnePlus 6 on that list. Today, OnePlus is releasing the third Android P beta for its OnePlus 6.

The best gifts for Android users

Detailed on its forums today, OnePlus is making this latest Android P beta build available to OnePlus 6 owners. The update includes all of the same changes we saw in Google’s third developer preview release, which we’ve previously detailed, and also includes quite a few changes from OnePlus directly.

For one, July’s security patch is available, as well as improved system stability, camera fixes, and some issues with third-party apps. OnePlus has also made some tweaks since its previous releases to the UI. This includes an updated color scheme in the settings menu, changes to the launcher, and also a brand new app switcher.

This look, shown below, clearly draws inspiration from Google’s own redesigned switcher, but OnePlus definitely took it for a spin. For one, the app cards themselves are smaller and rounded off at the corners. You can still see the app’s contents in full, though, and the menu button above shows options for multi-window, app info, and others.

OnePlus, obviously, has more to do in making Android P its own on devices like the OnePlus 6, and it’s great to see work being put into improving things over time. Hopefully, the company can manage a very quick update once Android P is finalized. The full changelog for this latest update follows:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.7

Updated Google Mobile Services

Improved system stability

Fixed issue with hotspot functionality Camera Improved image quality

Fixed issue with watermark option functionality Third-Party Apps Improved camera functionality with third-party apps

Fixed compatibility issues with certain third-party apps Other known Issues System System stability and power consumption issues Bluetooth Compatibility issues with Bluetooth connectivity Third-Party Apps Some apps may not function as expected when running on this Developer preview release

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: