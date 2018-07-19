Google bringing back the Android Dev Summit w/ 2018 conference set for November 7-8

Back in 2015, Google hosted an Android Dev Summit that solely focused on the mobile platform. Compared to the larger scope of I/O, many Android developers enjoyed this smaller format, and Google is now bringing it back for 2018.

In the past, Google has held single-focused developer conferences for TensorFlow, Chrome and other web products. While the Chrome Dev Summit has had a consistent annual track record, Google did not host an Android equivalent in 2016 or 2017.

This is despite many developers, at the time, enjoying the smaller format compared to I/O and better face-to-face opportunities with Googlers to ask questions and get advice.

That is changing later this year with the two-day evening starting on November 7. It will be hosted at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View right next to the Googleplex.

Google will host various technical sessions throughout the conference with the Android engineering team on-hand to answer questions, while Android’s leadership will also be present. Other events include a Keynote, Fireside chats, and Office Hours.

Google has yet to post registration or session details, but events are usually free if developers are selected. More details are coming soon and will be available on this site. Otherwise, sessions will likely be livestreamed on YouTube and made available after the Summit.

