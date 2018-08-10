Alphabet Scoop 019: Android 9 Pie released, more Pixel 3 leaks, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, more

This week we talk about Android Pie’s official release, Digital Wellbeing beta launch, more Pixel 3 XL leaks, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 announcement, and more.
- Google launches Android 9 Pie, rolling out now to Pixel and Pixel 2
- Digital Wellbeing for Android Pie launching this fall, entering beta today for Google Pixel
- Hands-on: Digital Wellbeing brings together key Android features & adds useful stats [Gallery]
- Android 9 Pie is already rolling out to the Essential Phone w/ August security patch in tow
- Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in unboxing, includes USB-C Pixel Buds, #teampixel sticker [Gallery]
- Google Pixel 3 will ship with Android 9 Pie’s gesture navigation exclusively [Update]
- ‘Pixel Stand’ is likely Google’s wireless charging dock for the Pixel 3 w/ Assistant features
- Google Pixel 3 XL shows up in new alleged leaked photos, shows off white color
- Google Pixel 3 launch may take place on October 4th for the third year in a row
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 goes official w/ 512GB storage, Bluetooth S-Pen, pricing starts at $999
- Fortnite for Android now available in beta, but only for Samsung devices (for 3 days)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch goes official w/ 6-day battery life, LTE, starting at $329
- Samsung teases Galaxy Home smart speaker w/ Bixby and SmartThings
