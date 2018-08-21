Google Assistant can now share curated, uplifting news to brighten your day

Anyone with a TV can tell you there’s a lot of bad news in the world today, and with the volume of bad news, it’s hard to parse the good. Google Assistant is now doing something to help combat the negativity, by introducing a new feature.

The feature, announced on the Google Blog, called “Tell Me Something Good,” gives users a peek at the good happening in the world by offering “good news” stories curated by the Solutions Journalism Network. The Solutions Journalism Network seems like a great fit for the program, as the network focuses on coverage of actions being taken to fix the world’s problems.

When I tried the feature a few times on my phone, I was greeted with news of a breast milk donation program in Brazil and reduced homelessness in Utah.

The feature, headed by Google’s Creative Lab, comes days after Assistant gained more personalized news capabilities through an integration with Google News. More and more, it seems Google is pushing to be the modern equivalent of the morning paper.

Tell Me Something Good is available now in the US for all Assistant-enabled devices.

