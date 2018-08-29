Google Cloud grants $9M to continued development of Kubernetes

Today, Google has announced that it is granting $9M in Google Cloud credit to further the development of the Kubernetes container orchestration system.

Kubernetes, a system designed to assist developers with management of containerized applications, including deployment, scaling, and updating, was developed originally by Google. Kubernetes is written in the Go programming language, another Google product, and was made open source in 2014.

While Google gave maintenance of Kubernetes’ development over to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) back in 2015, Google Cloud has remained in control of the testing and infrastructure of the project. According to the announcement, Google Cloud is now entrusting those tasks to the foundation and Kubernetes’ top contributors. To support this change, Google is also including a $9 million grant of Google Cloud credit, split over three years.

Google’s Head of Open Source Strategy, Sarah Novotny, shared her excitement for what the grant represents:

Since releasing Kubernetes in 2014, Google has remained heavily involved in the project and actively contributes to its vibrant community. We also believe that for an open source project to truly thrive, all aspects of a mature project should be maintained by the people developing it. In passing the baton of operational responsibilities to Kubernetes contributors with the stewardship of the CNCF, we look forward to seeing how the project continues to evolve and experience breakneck adoption.

You can read more about the grant and the CNCF’s efforts from their announcement.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: