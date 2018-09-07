Google partners with KB Home to bring Assistant, Google WiFi, Nest to new homes

The Internet of Things is rapidly growing in popularity, and Google has played a big part in expanding that. Now, the company is announcing a partnership that will bring connected devices to the home from the moment it is built.

The best gifts for Android users

Google announced on The Keyword this week that it is partnering with KB Home, a home-builder in communities around the United States. Now, KB is going to offer customers of new homes a selection of Google hardware to make their house a bit smarter.

New home buyers in select communities – Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Denver and Orange County – will have a Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google WiFi, and a Nest Hello video doorbell included in their home. For new home buyers, this offers a pretty killer package to get off the ground, and it can even be paired with other smart home appliances.

People often buy smart home products ad hoc: install a thermostat here, buy a smart speaker there. But now that smart home technology is becoming more prevalent, we should be building homes around that smart home technology, so that all products can work together to make living in your home simpler. Today, we’re partnering with KB Home to make that happen. KB Home is one of the largest home-builders in the U.S. and now, new homes in select KB Home communities in Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Denver and Orange County will include a Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Wifi, and a Nest Hello video doorbell. Additional connected products, such as smart appliances, can also be incorporated in the KB Home Design Studio.

More on Google Assistant:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: