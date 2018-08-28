Google Assistant preps settings redesign that reveals ‘Household,’ ‘Family mode,’ & ‘Downtime’ [Gallery]

Version 8.18 of the Google app this weekend revealed that Assistant is readying support for multilingual voice input. An updated beta is rolling out today with a redesign of the Google Assistant settings page. We have also managed to enable a new bottom bar being tested for the Google app.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Assistant Settings

As first enabled by XDA, settings for Google Assistant has been completely revamped in a possible sign that the existing list approach is not suitable as Google continues to add more functionality.

Currently, the menu list is grouped intro three sections: Account, Devices, and Services. The new tab design has four that can be swiped between, starting with Personal Info. Like the existing menu, there are options to adjust Nickname, Home & Work Locations, Getting Around, Payments, and Weather.

Assistant is an entirely new section that groups together Languages, Assistant voice, Continued conversations, Voice Match, Home Control, and Routines. Your Assistant devices appear below and makes for a much more logical grouping where settings are displayed rather that buried with individual devices.

The Services list is catered towards enabling and setting third-party apps as the default. Sections like Purchases and Reservations from Account are listed here.

The last tab is called “Home” and reveals a “Household” section we’ve been tracking for several versions. That feature is related to letting users assign relationships and other personal information about contacts to help Assistant.

There is also a “Family Tools” menu likely related to the kid-focussed Home features Google announced earlier this year like Pretty Please. Screenshots reveal a “Family mode” and something called “Downtime.” Meanwhile, users can add a new device here and “assign a manager.” Your set-up rooms with Assistant devices are also listed.

Nothing in the Home tab can currently be clicked without crashing, while the design is likely still under development. For example, the Google app misses out on the opportunity to use Material Theme’s new rounded tab indicator.

New bottom bar

Meanwhile, the Google app is testing a new bottom bar that is slightly taller and only features four icons. Also note the Assistant icon to the right of the Search bar.

