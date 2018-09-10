133: Wear 3100, ‘Pixelbook 2’ analysis & leak, Wellbeing for Home | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the announcement of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, related smartwatches, hands-on with new Wear OS, analysis of ‘Atlas’, a possible ‘Nocturne’ leak, and more.
- Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear 3100 for next-gen Wear OS w/ improved battery life, performance
- Fossil Group, Montblanc, & Louis Vuitton will launch first Wear OS watches w/ Snapdragon Wear 3100
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 tidbits: Future battery life updates, ‘Project Stamina,’ Wear OS, more
- Hands on: New chip & redesigned Wear OS bring together Google’s new smartwatch UX [Gallery]
- Everything we know about ‘Atlas’, another potential ‘Pixelbook 2’ prototype
- Leaked video might show ‘Nocturne’ Pixelbook convertible w/ thinner bezels, detachable keyboard
- Google working on Digital Wellbeing for Google Assistant and Home
