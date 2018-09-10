Fossil Group, Montblanc, & Louis Vuitton will launch first Wear OS watches w/ Snapdragon Wear 3100

Qualcomm’s next wearable processor is set to power the upcoming generation of Wear OS smartwatches. In addition to detailing specs, performance, and new features this morning, the chipmaker announced that Fossil Group, Montblanc, and Louis Vuitton will launch the first Snapdragon Wear 3100 devices.

Coming two years after the Wear 2100, this new chipset focuses on power efficiency for increased battery life and new features. An “Enhanced Ambient Mode” allows an always-on watch face to have live updating complications, adaptive brightness, up to 16 colors, and a smooth spinning seconds hand.

On the “Traditional Watch Mode,” devices can last one week with just a 20% charge, while a full charge allows for 30 day battery when displaying just the time. Meanwhile, in normal usage, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 should result in 4 to 12 hours of improved battery life compared to its predecessor. This is made possible by an ultra-low power co-processor that takes over display and sensor processing from the quad-core A7s.

Fossil Group

The Fossil Group is comprised of many well-known fashion brands like Michael Kors, Skagen, and of course Fossil. In recent weeks, all three have announced Wear OS devices based on the older chip, but will also be one of the first to launch a Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch. It will be available in time for the holidays.

Michael Kors Runaway Skagen Falster 2 Fossil Explorist HR

Montblanc

Known for pens and other luxury items, Montblanc launched a Wear OS device in May 2017. The original started at $890 and is now being followed up by the Montblanc Summit 2. Powered by the Wear 3100, it is designed for both men and women and aimed at “travel, fitness, or exploration.” It is launching this October.

Louis Vuitton

The fashion brand launched the $2,500 Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon in May 2017, and today noted how it worked with Google and Qualcomm. It is “excited” about leveraging the Snapdragon Wear 3100 in future devices. Qualcomm noted that it was “coming soon.”

Tambour Horizon (2017) Tambour Horizon (2017) Tambour Horizon (2017)

Qualcomm did not detail when the first watches will be available for purchase, but notes that “the platform is in mass production and shipping today.”

