Samsung announces ‘4x fun’ Galaxy Event for October 11th

Recent rumors have suggested that Samsung is prepping a new smartphone with four rear cameras, and now a ‘4x fun’ event invitation posted on the company’s website seems to hint that such a device may be announced on October 11th…

Just over a week ago, oft-reliable leakster Ice Universe (most known for coverage and leaks regarding Samsung products) cryptically hinted at a new device with four cameras. Upon being questioned, he followed it up with a confirmation: Yes, all of them on the back.

The invitation Samsung posted today on it’s website, perhaps not-so-coincidentally, uses the teaser “4x fun” in big bold letters — “A Galaxy Event,” it says.

Samsung’s newest Galaxy device is bringing more ways to express yourself than ever before. Capture the fun with Samsung as the company celebrates the launch of the new device with A Galaxy Event on October 11, 2018.

Of course we likely won’t know for sure what Samsung has up its sleeve until the ‘4x fun’ event on October 11th, but that quad-cam smartphone does seem like a likely candidate.

If such a phone does launch, there are of course many details we don’t know about it — like where it would fall in the Galaxy lineup and where it would be available.

On the other hand, a direct quote from Samsung’s CEO (that surfaced around the same time the rumors for the quad-cam popped up) tells us that Samsung is planning to provide details on its first foldable smartphone before the end of the year. So who knows.

You’ll be able to livestream the 4x fun event on October 11th at Samsung’s website.